Open Menu

El Nino Could Make 2024 Hotter Than Record 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

This year could be hotter under El Nino's influence than the record-shattering 2023, the United Nations warned Friday, as it urged drastic emissions cuts to combat climate change

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) This year could be hotter under El Nino's influence than the record-shattering 2023, the United Nations warned Friday, as it urged drastic emissions cuts to combat climate change.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said new monthly temperature records were set every month between June and December, and the pattern is likely to continue due to the warming El Nino weather phenomenon.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted there is a one in three chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023 -- and a 99 percent certainty that 2024 will rank among the five warmest years ever.

NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, estimated the odds were even higher.

"I put it at about 50-50: 50 percent chance it'll be warmer, 50 percent chance it will be slightly cooler," he told AFP, adding there were hints of "mysterious" changes to Earth's climate systems, that would nonetheless require more data to confirm or refute.

The UN's WMO weather and climate agency said July and August last year were the two hottest months ever recorded, as it officially confirmed 2023 had been the warmest year on record "by a huge margin".

The WMO said the 2023 annual average global temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- and 1.5C if possible.

The WMO's new secretary-general Celeste Saulo warned that El Nino, which emerged mid-2023, is likely to turn up the heat even further in 2024.

The naturally-occurring climate pattern, typically associated with increased heat worldwide, usually increases global temperatures in the year after it develops.

"The shift from cooling La Nina to warming El Nino by the middle of 2023 is clearly reflected in the rise in temperature," she said.

"Given that El Nino usually has the biggest impact on global temperatures after it peaks, 2024 could be even hotter."

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Paris June July August December 2015 From

Recent Stories

National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

8 minutes ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

12 minutes ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

8 minutes ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

9 minutes ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

9 minutes ago
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

7 minutes ago
 US banks report mixed results, see consumers as st ..

US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy

10 minutes ago
 France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

10 minutes ago
 US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium ter ..

US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term

10 minutes ago
 Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with e ..

Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather