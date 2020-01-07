UrduPoint.com
Emergency Control Room Setup For Assistance Of Public, Residents Of SWA Following Heavy Snowfall

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:06 PM

Emergency control room setup for assistance of public, residents of SWA following heavy snowfall

The district administration South Waziristan has established a control room for assistance of tribal people and general public following heavy snowfall reported in upper areas of the district

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration South Waziristan has established a control room for assistance of tribal people and general public following heavy snowfall reported in upper areas of the district.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan, the control room with phone number 0965-210212 and 0965-210182 for assistance and information of general public.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner paid a visit to Sararogha, Makeen and Ladha areas where closure of roads were witnessed due to recent spell of snowfall and heavy torrential rains. The Deputy Commissioner also observed closure of Saam and Tiarza roads due to heavy snowfall. He directed the authorities concerned to open all closed roads in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner immediately directed Executive Engineer Highway Division to depute field staff and mobilize all available resources to clear all snowfall hit roads for smooth passage of traffic and general public.

Following DC's directions, Executive Engineer Highway has reported that snow clearance operation from Sararoagha to Makin was undertaken and completed till yesterday evening.

On Tuesday morning, more teams have reached along with additional machinery for early clearance of Makeen-Ladha-Saam-Sharwangai and Shakai as wellas Saam-Karama roads.

The Assistant Commissioner Wana has also reported that road in Raghzai area of Tehsil Burmal has been cleared by the District Administration field staff with collaboration of highway Wana Sub Division.

