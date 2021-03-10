UrduPoint.com
EU To Get Four Million Extra Pfizer Doses For 'hotspots'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:11 PM

EU to get four million extra Pfizer doses for 'hotspots'

The EU will receive an extra four million BioNTech/Pfizer doses over the next two weeks to douse virus "hotspots" in the bloc, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU will receive an extra four million BioNTech/Pfizer doses over the next two weeks to douse virus "hotspots" in the bloc, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

The delivery -- over and above already agreed supplies from the vaccine-maker -- will go to affected border regions within the bloc to "help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people", she said in a statement.

