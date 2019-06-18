Expert warns of intense, steady episodes of heatwave in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A senior environmentalist, Dr Pervaiz Amir has advised policymakers as well as citizens of Karachi to be well prepared for steady surge in the temperature with all chances of soaring heat in coming future

Addressing a session organised by CPNE Editors' Club on the Impact of Climatic Change here on Monday evening, he said the commercial hub is severely affected due to global warming.

Lack of greenery, destruction of trees, mushroom growth of cement-made concrete structures and unchecked spiralling population were identified as factors aggravating the environmental challenges faced by the port city.

Intervention on immediate level was suggested to be massive plantation with equal focus on creepers along with other indigenous species of trees followed by whitening of streets and thoroughfares besides significant curtailment in the use of cement.

"We have to revert to our traditional mode of construction with clay and silt being essential components turning our homes, institution and work place resistant against heat and other weather related extremities," commented the environmentalist.

He also recommended digging of canals and construction of ponds across Karachi providing cooling affect to the city and providing its inhabitants opportunity to brave the heat.

Dr Amir also emphasized the importance of indoor plantation, stressing that this should not be cosmetic in nature but actually beneficial in addressing food security issue in the country.

"This is high time that we inculcate plantation spirit among our children guiding them to plant trees as a habit and recreational activity," he said.

To a query, regarding ground realities in Karachi faced with acute paucity of space and intensifying atmospheric pollution ultimately triggering heatwaves, he said a pragmatic approach is needed on part of people as well as policymakers.

According to Dr Pervaiz Amir influx of population in Karachi has to be restricted with equal attention towards developing new ports and well-equipped and designed cities in the country.

The researcher, with environmental economy as his major subject of interest, said resources can be generated through available opportunities and efficient planning with equal attention towards its adequate implementation.

Coastal areas in Balochistan including Omara, Somiani, Gwadar and other potential sites, he said, can be turned into economic hub providing employment opportunities for people compelled to move to Karachi.

Mentioning that global warming has already compromised the crop production capacity of the country, with agriculture as main boon of its economy, he said decline in cotton and sugarcane crops have already affected the concerned industries.

Deterioration in quality of locally-grown wheat and certain lentils were cited to be harsh realities with dire impact on economy and well being of people in general.

The senior environmentalist reiterated that a realistic approach is needed to address the situation and that technology does exist to address these challenges with due consideration towards local requirements.

Earlier Khalid Mahmood, President, Climate Change Committee of CPNE, introduced the speaker while vote of thanks was offered by Hamid Hussain Abdi, Chairman Editors Club, CPNE.