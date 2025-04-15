Extreme Heat Grips Nawabshah, Temperature Soaring To 47°C
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:12 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Nawabshah experienced sweltering heat on Tuesday as temperatures peaked at a scorching 47°C.
The city and its surroundings remained in the grip of an intense heatwave sweeping with temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.
Meteorologists warn that the mercury may climb even higher in the coming days, with forecasts predicting a possible high of 49°C.
Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
The district administration and health departments are on high alert, preparing for potential heat-related emergencies as the situation intensifies. Doctors have advised citizens to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme heat.
APP/rzq/mwq
