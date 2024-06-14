Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays

) The weather will remain extremely hot and dry in the most parts of Punjab from June 16 to 18, said a spokesperson for Punjab Disaster and Management Authority (PDMA), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The weather will remain extremely hot and dry in the most parts of Punjab from June 16 to 18, said a spokesperson for Punjab Disaster and Management Authority (PDMA), here on Friday.

As per the Meteorological Department report, a series of weak westerly winds are likely to enter the western regions of the country on June 18. From June 18 to 22, there are chances of gusty winds and thundershowers in most of the districts of the province.

Rains are predicted in South Punjab - Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur - during June 20 to 22.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to the district administration to remain alert.

The PDMA said that there is a forecast of wind and rain in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock Chakwal Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin and chances of rain in Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali.

Rain and storm were also predicted in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

The DG PDMA said that the district administration has been informed about the weather situation. Departmental coordination is essential to deal with natural calamities, he added and further said that do not go to open places during lightning and stormy conditions. In case of emergency contact PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.