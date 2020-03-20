Fair or partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the ranges of 20 to 22 and 31 to 33, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, in the next 24 hours.

Fair or partly cloudy weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.