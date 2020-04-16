Fair or partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 25 to 27, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.