Fair, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Fair, partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 24 to 26, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather with windy condition is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh on Wednesday.

