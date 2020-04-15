Fair, partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 25 to 27, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh on Thursday.