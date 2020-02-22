UrduPoint.com
Fair Weather Expected

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:56 PM

Fair weather expected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The met office on Saturday predicted fair weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain between 17 to 19 and 30 to 32, degrees centigrade, respectively, with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the period.

