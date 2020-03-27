UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fair Weather Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Fair weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 30 to 32 and 19 to 21, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Fair/partly cloudy with hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

NAB moves another reference against former Premier ..

14 minutes ago

HSATI demands anti-bacterial fumigation in SITE Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SI ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang sends more medical supplies to Pakistan v ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) gets member fr ..

2 minutes ago

Wrestler Inam Butt asks fans to use lockdown perio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.