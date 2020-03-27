Fair weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast fair weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 30 to 32 and 19 to 21, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Fair/partly cloudy with hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.