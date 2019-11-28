Fair weather with cold night likely in Karachi on Friday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast fair weather with cool night in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 and 27 to 29 degrees Centigrade respectively, with 25 to 35 per cent humidity over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and misty or foggy morning was likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.