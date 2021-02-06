Fair weather with cool night likely in Karachi on Sunday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Saturday predicted fair weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday predicted fair weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 11 to 13 and 26 to 28 degree centigrade, respectively with 55 to 65 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.