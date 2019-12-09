Fair weather with cool night likely in metropolis on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast fair weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast fair weather with cool night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 and 27 to 29 centigrade, respectively over the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is expected in the most parts of Sindh.

However, fog is likely to prevail at isolated places in upper Sindh during morning and night time.