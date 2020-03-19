UrduPoint.com
Fair/partly Cloudy Likely In Karachi On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast fair weather with cool/hazy morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the ranges of 18 to 20 and 30 to 32, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, in the next 24 hours.

Fair or partly cloudy with hazy morning is likely to prevail over the province, except light rain/drizzle is expected in Jacobabad district during the next 24 hours.

