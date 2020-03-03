UrduPoint.com
Fair/partly Cloudy Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Fair/partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair or partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the ranges of 20 to 22 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, in the next 24 hours.

Fair weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

