Faisalabad receives 131mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad received 131-millimeter rain on Saturday which turned the harsh and sizzling weather into pleasant one in addition to turning the low-lying areas into knee-deep water ponds.
The dark clouds hovered in the sky from Friday evening. However, the rain started late night and continue up to 10 a.m. on Saturday, inundating the law-lying areas and creating numerous problems for the residents and pedestrians.
Spokesman of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that maximum 131 rain was recorded in Madina Town while Allama Iqbal Colony witnessed 79 mm rain, Dogar Basti 74 mm, Gulistan Colony 78 mm and Ghulam Muhammad Abad area 91 mm rain.
He said that Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz visited various parts of the city and directed the field staff to take appropriate measures of immediate removal of rainwater especially from the important roads and intersections.
MD WASA visited LCM High school Sammundri road, Mandi Mor Sammundri Road, General Hospital Samanabad, Jail Road, GTS Chowk, etc. and directed the field staff to remain high alert to deal with emergencies during monsoon rainy season.
He said that WASA staff used de-watering sets and sucker machines and removed rainwater from Iqbal Stadium, Nishatabad Bridge, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Satiana Road, Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura Road, Sammundri Road, Jhang Road and Canal Road till afternoon.
WASA control center was functional round the clock and the citizens could contact it through free helpline 1334 in case of any emergency, he added.
