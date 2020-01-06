UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Receives Drizzle

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:18 PM

Faisalabad receives drizzle

Faisalabad received continued drizzle for the last twelve hours which turned the weather colder

Dark clouds covered the sky from Sunday and drizzle started from Sunday evening and was ongoing till Monday noon.

Dark clouds covered the sky from Sunday and drizzle started from Sunday evening and was ongoing till Monday noon.

Local meteorological department has predicted more rain in Faisalabad during next 24 hours.

