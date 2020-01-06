Faisalabad receives drizzle

Faisalabad received continued drizzle for the last twelve hours which turned the weather colder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad received continued drizzle for the last twelve hours which turned the weather colder.

Dark clouds covered the sky from Sunday and drizzle started from Sunday evening and was ongoing till Monday noon.

Local meteorological department has predicted more rain in Faisalabad during next 24 hours.