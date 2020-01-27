Faisalabad receives light rain

Faisalabad received light rain on Monday, which turned weather chilly again

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad received light rain on Monday, which turned weather chilly again.

Dark clouds started hovering in the sky on Sunday and drizzling started on Monday, which continued the whole day with intermittent intervals.

The local Meteorological Department predicted more rain in Faisalabad during the next 24 hours.