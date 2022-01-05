Faisalabad receives rain

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 12:34 PM

The city received 15 millimeters (mm) of rain on Wednesday, turning the weather chilly

The rainfall was recorded 15 mm in Allama Iqbal Colony, 14 mm in Madina Town, 13 mm in Dogar Basti OHR and Gulistan Colony and 10 mm in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and its surrounding areas.

The local Met office predicted that more intermittent rain was expected.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed officers of the Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation, Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and other departments to remain active besides resolving rain related problems on top priority.

Later, a Wasa spokesman said Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary was supervising an operation to pump out rainwater from main roads and low-lying areas.

The field staff had so far removed rainwater from Iqbal Stadium, Sargodha Road, Sheikhpura Road,Nishatabad Bridge, Abdullah Pur Road, Dijkot Road, Samanabad and Ghulam Muhammad Abadwhereas the operation is still underway.

