UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Receives Rain With Intervals

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Faisalabad receives rain with intervals

The city on Tuesday received rain with intervals which turned the weather pleasant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The city on Tuesday received rain with intervals which turned the weather pleasant.

Dark clouds started hovering over the sky early in the morning. However, the rain coupled with windstorm started at afternoon which continued for two hours with intervals, due to which, the rain water accumulated at low lying areas of the city.

The local meteorological department forecast more rains in and around the city during next 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said that power supply remained suspended from 42 feeders, due to rain and windstorm in Faisalabad, Jaranwala and Sammundri on Tuesday.

However, FESCO Chief Bashir Ahmad put field staff high alter and directed themto immediately remove faults and restore electricity supply in all feeders withoutany delay.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Electricity Water Jaranwala All From FESCO Rains

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 Tickets for National T20 up for sale

Tickets for National T20 up for sale

1 second ago
 Noted British journalist blasts ECB for withdrawin ..

Noted British journalist blasts ECB for withdrawing Pakistan tour

2 seconds ago
 United Russia Party Receives 324 of 450 Seats in N ..

United Russia Party Receives 324 of 450 Seats in New State Duma Composition - CE ..

4 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro tells UN he rejects vaccine passports

Bolsonaro tells UN he rejects vaccine passports

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.