Faisalabad receives rain with intervals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The city on Tuesday received rain with intervals which turned the weather pleasant.

Dark clouds started hovering over the sky early in the morning. However, the rain coupled with windstorm started at afternoon which continued for two hours with intervals, due to which, the rain water accumulated at low lying areas of the city.

The local meteorological department forecast more rains in and around the city during next 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said that power supply remained suspended from 42 feeders, due to rain and windstorm in Faisalabad, Jaranwala and Sammundri on Tuesday.

However, FESCO Chief Bashir Ahmad put field staff high alter and directed themto immediately remove faults and restore electricity supply in all feeders withoutany delay.