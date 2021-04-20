Faithful enjoy Ramazan due to pleasant weather patterns; unpack warm clothes

The prolonged pleasant weather patterns in most parts the country during the month of April continue to provide relief to the faithful in the month of Ramazan, which would continue in the month of May too according to the weather experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The prolonged pleasant weather patterns in most parts the country during the month of April continue to provide relief to the faithful in the month of Ramazan, which would continue in the month of May too according to the weather experts.

Most of the people in the Federal capital, like other parts, have unpacked the warm clothes due to the unexpected rains and cloudy weather at the time when usually the hot weather is anticipated.

The faithful are also enjoying frequent rains and cloudy weather conditions at the time when they are fasting and spending most of their time in praying.

"It looks like the Spring season has been prolonged this year due to which the weather is still little bit cold especially from evening till night. We have unpacked the warm clothes to save ourselves and children from the seasonal diseases at the time when the weather was changing", Sumaira Naeem, a house wife who lives at F-6/1 said.

Talking to APP, she said, "The pleasant weather always makes it easier for us to keep fast and perform the other day-to-day responsibilities alongside. Such weather is not less than a blessing during the month of fasting".

Illyas Khan, a resident of G-8/1 said, "Although we are restricted to homes for most of the time due to the COVID-19 health risks but still move to nearby park to have Iftar and walk, taking advantage of the pleasant weather" "It is unhealthy if we stay all the time at home and avoid walk after having Iftar so we all the family members, wearing masks and following all necessary precautions, visit the nearest park at night hours when it is less crowded", he added.

Shagufta Shahid, a working woman, said, "We are still confused regarding the weather and l using mix clothes of winter and summer. I packed all the summer stuff before the advent of Ramazan so that I would be able to focus on fasting and praying but had to unpack the warm clothes again due to rain and cold winds at night".

"We have to be extra cautious about the safety of kids during the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of keeping them safe from the seasonal diseases that can be caused due to the cold weather", she said.

Talking to this news agency, Spokesman, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr Khalid Malik revealed that the cloudy weather with light rain will occur in various parts of country till Thursday after which there will be a gap and temperatures will rise slightly.

However, he said, the weather will be pleasant during the last Ashra of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr as rain was likely from the start of May till mid of the month with gaps.

He pointed out that the reason for frequent rains and pleasant weather during April and May is due to the emergence of new weather systems with small gaps which prevent the weather turning hot and bring the mercury down. "If there will be a long gap between the weather systems, then the temperatures can find time to rise", he observed.

