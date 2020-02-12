Feb first spell of snowfall starts

UrduPoint.com
Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday said February first spell of snowfall at northern and hilly areas of the country has started which turned weather there more cold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday said February first spell of snowfall at northern and hilly areas of the country has started which turned weather there more cold.

He further informed that snowfall also recorded in Kalam, Malamjabba, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote and Hunza during the period.

Snowfall recorded in (inch) Kalam 03, Malamjabba, Skardu 02, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu, Parachinar -08�C, Bagrote -07�C, Gupis -04�C, Astore -03�C, Hunza and Kalam -02�C,he added.

