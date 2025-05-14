First Heatwave Of May Expected To Hit Pakistan This Week: PMD Alert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of May 2025, with extreme weather conditions expected to grip most parts of the country over the next three to four days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of May 2025, with extreme weather conditions expected to grip most parts of the country over the next three to four days.
According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is likely to prevail over the region starting from May 15, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures across both southern and northern parts of the country.
The southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to witness temperatures 4 to 6C above normal from May 15 to 20. Meanwhile, the northern areas such as central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience 5 to 7C above normal temperatures from May 15 to 19.
Relief from the intense heat may come as a westerly weather system is predicted to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of May 19, bringing rain-wind/thunderstorms with chances of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.
The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens, to avoid direct sunlight during the day and stay well-hydrated.
Farmers should plan their agricultural activities accordingly and ensure the well-being of livestock.
In the northern areas, rising temperatures could accelerate the snowmelt rate, raising concerns about water management. Citizens are encouraged to practice judicious water usage in all sectors.
The PMD has called on all relevant authorities to remain alert and take proactive steps to prevent any heatwave-related emergencies.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..
Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah
PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak
First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry ..
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
More Stories From Weather
-
First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert2 minutes ago
-
City endures scorching weather34 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather6 hours ago
-
Isolated thunderstorms and hailstorm likely in several regions5 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness7 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore8 days ago
-
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD9 days ago
-
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant9 days ago
-
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday11 days ago
-
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts11 days ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after light rain12 days ago
-
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today12 days ago