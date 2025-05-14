Open Menu

First Heatwave Of May Expected To Hit Pakistan This Week: PMD Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of May 2025, with extreme weather conditions expected to grip most parts of the country over the next three to four days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of May 2025, with extreme weather conditions expected to grip most parts of the country over the next three to four days.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is likely to prevail over the region starting from May 15, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures across both southern and northern parts of the country.

The southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to witness temperatures 4 to 6C above normal from May 15 to 20. Meanwhile, the northern areas such as central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience 5 to 7C above normal temperatures from May 15 to 19.

Relief from the intense heat may come as a westerly weather system is predicted to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of May 19, bringing rain-wind/thunderstorms with chances of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.

The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens, to avoid direct sunlight during the day and stay well-hydrated.

Farmers should plan their agricultural activities accordingly and ensure the well-being of livestock.

In the northern areas, rising temperatures could accelerate the snowmelt rate, raising concerns about water management. Citizens are encouraged to practice judicious water usage in all sectors.

The PMD has called on all relevant authorities to remain alert and take proactive steps to prevent any heatwave-related emergencies.

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: ..

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engageme ..

Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

2 minutes ago
 PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

2 minutes ago
 First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan thi ..

First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi off ..

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry ..

2 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

9 minutes ago
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

31 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

31 minutes ago
 Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grass ..

Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..

16 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

31 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

31 minutes ago
 CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather