First Monsoon rain system lashes most parts of the country      

Scattered to fairly wide-spread thunderstorm, rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls reported over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Rawalpindi, Sargodha Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) The first widespread Monsoon rain system lashed most parts of the country this morning bringing respite from heat and shortage of water in reservoirs.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority has said there is a likelihood of urban flooding due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad today and tomorrow.

Flood alert said heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall of some major cities recorded this morning:

Kakul 149 mm. Malam Jabba 49 mm. Balakot 37mm, Jhelum 28mm, Murree 21mm, Rawalpindi 20mm.