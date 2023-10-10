Open Menu

First Snowfall Advent Of Winter In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 06:29 PM

First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

Torrential rain and light snowfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tuesday

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Torrential rain and light snowfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tuesday.

Babusar Top and the hills of the Naran valley received the second spell of the season, leading to the closure of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Jalkhad to Babusar Top due to adverse weather conditions.

The details reveal that heavy rain started late in the evening in the region from Haripur to Kohistan, bringing a significant temperature drop. In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan, heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms forced people to stay indoors.

The meteorology department has also forecasted light snowfall in the upper parts, including Babusar Top and Naran, over the next couple of days.

Following the change in weather conditions, particularly in Abbottabad, Manshera and some upper regions, people expressed their happiness over the rain, which helped alleviate seasonal diseases. They also indulged in winter delicacies, such as soup, chapli kabab, fish, and more.

Farmers in the region were also pleased with the timely rain, as it would assist in sowing new crops after the maize harvest. They were also advised to take necessary precautions.

Related Topics

Weather Abbottabad Road Mansehra Haripur Kohistan From Top

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

10 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

10 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

10 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

10 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

10 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

10 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

10 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

10 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

10 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

10 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather