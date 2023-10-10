First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

Torrential rain and light snowfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tuesday

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Torrential rain and light snowfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms, marked the beginning of the winter season in the Hazara division on Tuesday.

Babusar Top and the hills of the Naran valley received the second spell of the season, leading to the closure of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Jalkhad to Babusar Top due to adverse weather conditions.

The details reveal that heavy rain started late in the evening in the region from Haripur to Kohistan, bringing a significant temperature drop. In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan, heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms forced people to stay indoors.

The meteorology department has also forecasted light snowfall in the upper parts, including Babusar Top and Naran, over the next couple of days.

Following the change in weather conditions, particularly in Abbottabad, Manshera and some upper regions, people expressed their happiness over the rain, which helped alleviate seasonal diseases. They also indulged in winter delicacies, such as soup, chapli kabab, fish, and more.

Farmers in the region were also pleased with the timely rain, as it would assist in sowing new crops after the maize harvest. They were also advised to take necessary precautions.