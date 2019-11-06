UrduPoint.com
First Snowfall Of Winter Season Lashes Galyat Valleys

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:45 PM

First snowfall of winter season lashes Galyat valleys

The scenic Galayat valleys here on Wednesday received the first snowfall of winter season, turning weather cold and chilly

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The scenic Galayat valleys here on Wednesday received the first snowfall of winter season, turning weather cold and chilly.

Snowfall was reported at Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiyani where more than four inches snow was recorded.

The snowfall and heavy downpour continued from last night, resulting decrease in temperature in Hazara division especially in hilly areas.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has issued advisory for tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain and advised them to use iron chain during travel in Galyat during snowfall.

A large number of tourists reached to Galyat to enjoy the snowfall while people are rushing at the soup, fish and other winter delicacies spots to enjoy chilling weather.

Other hilly areas of Hazara including Kaghan, Naran, Babusar Top have also received snowfall since last night where more than six inches snow has been recorded.

