First spell of Pre-Monsoon rain to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The first pre-monsoon rain spell would start from Saturday till Monday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi said Met office spokesman Dr Zaheer Babar here on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would cover the regions including Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir which would reduce temperature in these areas during the wet spell.

He said the ongoing temperature in most parts of the country was above 43 degrees centigrade. He said seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan would persist and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were approaching upper and central parts of the country, he added.

