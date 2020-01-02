First winter rain spell for year 2020 to start tomorrow in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar Thursday said year's first winter rain spell would start tomorrow (Friday) which would reduce prevailing smog and fog in different parts of the country

He informed a westerly wave was likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from Thursday and likely to persist in upper parts during next 48 hours.

He said dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh,while at some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall would likely be in Lahore, Gunjranwala, Sahiwal, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He further informed the reason behind production of smog and fog was smoke of automobiles, adding, when the atmosphere containing carbon suspended particles then it turns into smog.

