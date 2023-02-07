Five Killed, 2 Injured in Apartment Block Collapse in Russia - Emergency Services

Five people were killed, two more were injured in an explosion of household gas in a five-story residential building in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Five people were killed, two more were injured in an explosion of household gas in a five-story residential building in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The bodies of five victims have been found. Two more people were injured," the representative of emergency services said.