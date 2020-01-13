Five killed, seven injured as intermittent rain lashes parts of country

At least five people were killed while seven others sustained severe wounds as heavy and light rain lashed parts of country today

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) At least five people were killed while seven others sustained severe wounds as heavy and light rain lashed parts of country today.According to details, three people lost their lives as roof of a house collapsed in Jamshoro while one minor girl died and seven other received injuries in Sukkur.

Separately in Jhang, woman was killed after roof of a house caved in owing to heavy shower.Rain in several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan brought the mercury further down and turned the weather cold.Light rain in different parts of Lahore and its adjacent areas during night turned the weather cold.

Rain was also reported from other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwali.Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant.

K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident. Rain was also reported from other cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki.Rain was also reported from different cities in Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti which brought the mercury further down.According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday.

Murree and Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period.