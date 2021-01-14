UrduPoint.com
Five Trains Running Late Due To Fog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Five trains running late due to fog

Fog in several parts of Southern Punjab has hit the arrival and departure schedule of various trains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Fog in several parts of Southern Punjab has hit the arrival and departure schedule of various trains.

At least five trains were delayed by two to five hours due to fog, PRO railways Multan division said.

According to details,heavy fogs affected trains schedule at local railways station as it had engulfed majority areas of the region.Intense cold weather led to cause wait passengers hailing locally and far flung places for hours to board on their required train.

On Thursday, Pak business Express was delayed by five hours.

Zakariya Express and Karachi Express were delayed by two hours at least behind it given schedule.

Tezgam Express and Awam Express were arrived at local railways platform up to one hour and 40 minutes delay.

Millat Express also got delayed for one hour of its earlier time schedule.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Multan Airport informed that PIA flight coming from Jeddah would delay for one hour at least due to fog emerged around Multan International Airport.

Visibility around the airport was marked up to 200 meters, it was said.

