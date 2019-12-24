Fog disrupts road traffic in southern Punjab

The dense fog,prevailed from the last two days,has badly affected the road traffic flow in several cities of southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The dense fog,prevailed from the last two days,has badly affected the road traffic flow in several cities of southern Punjab.

Spokesman of Motorway Police said on Tuesday that the Motorway section Abdul Hakeem-Khanewal of Pindi Bhattian-Multan (M-4) was closed as visibility was reduced to five meters,while all the national highways being inter-linked with Multan, Mian Channu, Khanewal,Lodhran,Cheecha Watni and Bahawalpur were shut down as visibility recorded only ten meters.

Similarly,highway passing through Ahmad Pur Sharqia, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Zahir Pir, Iqbal Abad, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiq Abad were also closed.

Drivers and passengers were advised to avoid travelling during foggy weather.They were asked to reduce speed, use fog lights, maintain plausible distance from front running vehicle, keep rear and front lights on, take information from roads boards, call at helpline 130 in case of getting emergency. Any help could be sought from downloading apps of Motorway police on mobile phones, added the official.