Fog Disrupts Trains Schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Severe foggy conditions have disrupted the Pakistan Railways (PR) schedule badly.

According to the trains arrival and departure status, provided online by the Railways on Saturday, several trains were behind their scheduled time.

As per details, 1-Up Khyber Mail was late by 11 hours, 5-Up Greenline was by 3 hours, 7-Up Tezgam was late by 6 hours, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express was 5:45 hours, 11-Up Hazara Express by 6:22 hours, 13-Up Awam Express by 5:45 hours, 15-Up Karachi Express by 6:20 hours, 17-Up Millat Express late by 2:30 hours, 27-Up Shalimar Express by 1:15 hours, 33-Up Pak business Express by 8:44 hours, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 2:40 by hours, 37-Up Fareed Express by 1:30 hours, 39-Up Jaffer Express was late by 4:50 hours, 43-Up Shah Hussain Express by 4:45 hours, 45-Up Pakistan Express by 5:55 hours and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express was late by 6 hours at Lahore Railway Station.

Also, 2-Dn Khyber Mail was late by 1:15 hours, 12-Dn Hazara Express by 3:24 hours, 14-Dn Awam Express by 4:24 hours, 28-Dn Shalimar Express by 1:40 hours, 40-Dn Jaffer Express by 00:45 hours, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express by 4 hours, 46-Dn Pakistan Express by 1:45 hours and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was late by 7:30 hours.

According to the PR spokesperson, the Railways administration was trying to improve the schedule and it would soon be regularised with clearance of weather conditions.

