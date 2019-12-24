Fog disrupts trains schedule in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Intense fog affected schedule of all up and down trains of Multan for many hours following visibility down to ten meters only,causing severe nuisance to travellers

Official spokesman said on Tuesday, Multan to Karachi bound Sindh Express, which had to depart at 7:00 am from here, yet to have started following un-cleared weather,till filing of this report.

Lahore to Karachi bound Shah Hussain Express (SHE) delayed for about ten hours.

Tezgam Express, due in Multan from Lahore, also delayed for over 5 hours. Multan-Karachi bound Millat Express got late for four hours, it was said. Karachi-bound Khyber Express went late to four hours, while Farid Experss and Haza Express delayed to three hours and two and half hours respectively,it was said.