Fog forecast in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast fog in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to the Met office, fog is likely in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and R.Y.Khan. However, cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 19 and 6 degrees centigrade on Tuesday.