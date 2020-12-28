UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fog Likely In Morning Hours In Certain Area Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Fog likely in morning hours in certain area of KP

Regional Meteorological Department Peshawar has said fog is likely to occur at Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts in the morning hours of Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Department Peshawar has said fog is likely to occur at Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts in the morning hours of Tuesday.

As a result, travelers on motorways have been advised to take precautionary measures.

While in most parts of the province, it says in its daily report that cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bunner, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram districts.

During the next 24 hours, rain occurred in Peshawar and Mardan districts including Peshawar Airport 04.5 mm, City 03 mm, Cherat 05 mm Takht Bai 01 mm.

Lowest temperature-08�C was recorded in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla I Khan Airport

Recent Stories

Croatia hit by 5.2 magnitude quake near Zagreb

4 minutes ago

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter w ..

4 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues law on general budget of S ..

14 minutes ago

Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan rescue Pakistan at ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.