Fog likely in morning hours in certain area of KP

Regional Meteorological Department Peshawar has said fog is likely to occur at Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts in the morning hours of Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Department Peshawar has said fog is likely to occur at Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts in the morning hours of Tuesday.

As a result, travelers on motorways have been advised to take precautionary measures.

While in most parts of the province, it says in its daily report that cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bunner, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram districts.

During the next 24 hours, rain occurred in Peshawar and Mardan districts including Peshawar Airport 04.5 mm, City 03 mm, Cherat 05 mm Takht Bai 01 mm.

Lowest temperature-08�C was recorded in Kalam.