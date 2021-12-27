UrduPoint.com

Fog Likely On Plains Of Certain Areas Of KP: Met Office

27th December 2021

Fog likely on plains of certain areas of KP: Met office

The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D. I. Khan districts, during night and morning hours, says a report issued by the regional meteorological center on Monday morning.

It says that scattered to widespread rain with snowfall over hilly areas occurred in the province except southern parts during the last 24 hours.

Rain recorded in Dir Upper 21 mm Lower Dir 13 mm, Swat, Malamjaba 16 mm, Kalam 11 mm Saidu Sharif 07 mm, Kakul 12 mm, Balakot 11 mm, Mohmand Ghalanai 08 mm Mamad Gut 03 mm, Bajaur Pashat 07 mm Khaar 05 mm, Cherat 06 mm, Pattan and Risalpur 03 mm each, Drosh 01 mm.

Snow recorded in Malamjaba 08 inch, Kalam 05 inch and Upper Dir 01 inch. On Monday's lowest minimum temperature-04�C was recorded in Kalam.

