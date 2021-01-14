Fog likely to grip certain areas of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In a daily report, the Met Office says that shallow fog is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu and D I Khan districts during morning hours.

Lowest minimum temperature -07�C was recorded in Parachinar on Thursday.