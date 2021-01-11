UrduPoint.com
Fog Likely To Prevail In Certain Areas Of KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

In its daily report, it says that shallow fog is expected to prevail in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu and D. I. Khan districts during late night and early Tuesday morning.

Lowest temperature was recorded -08�C in Kalam.

