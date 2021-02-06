UrduPoint.com
Fog Reduces In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Fog reduces in capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Saturday said that fog intensity has reduced in capital comparatively to previous days

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Saturday said that fog intensity has reduced in capital comparatively to previous days.

Talking to APP, he said the upcoming rain spell which would started from second week of February in most parts of the country would help further reducing fog in the atmosphere.

He said fog results in travel delays and in some cases cancellations, forecasting fog can be difficult, but its proper prediction was extremely important.

