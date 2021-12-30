UrduPoint.com

Fog To Grip Certain Areas Of KP: Met Office

December 30, 2021

Fog to grip certain areas of KP: Met office

The regional meteorological centre has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological centre has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

For certain areas including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D. I.

Khan districts, the met office predicted shallow fog in isolated pockets during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas, said the regional meteorological centre in its daily report issued here on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded -12�C in Kalam.

