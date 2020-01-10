Foggy condition to prevail in South, Central Punjab and Upper Sindh

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during next twelve hours.Foggy condition is likely to prevail in South, Central Punjab and Upper Sindh in the morning hours

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad one degree centigrade, Lahore five, Karachi eleven, Peshawar two, Quetta one, Gilgit minus three, Muzaffarabad zero and Murree minus two degree centigrade.