Foggy Condition To Prevail In South, Central Punjab And Upper Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:03 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during next twelve hours.Foggy condition is likely to prevail in South, Central Punjab and Upper Sindh in the morning hours

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during next twelve hours.Foggy condition is likely to prevail in South, Central Punjab and Upper Sindh in the morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad one degree centigrade, Lahore five, Karachi eleven, Peshawar two, Quetta one, Gilgit minus three, Muzaffarabad zero and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

