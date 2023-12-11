Fog/smog likely to persist in plain areas of country: PMD

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected for most plain areas of the country.

While very cold and partly cloudy is expected in northern districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Kalam, Gilgit, Srinagar -05, Gupis -04, Kalat and Astore -03 C.