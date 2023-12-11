Open Menu

Fog/smog Likely To Persist In Plain Areas Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Fog/smog likely to persist in plain areas of country: PMD

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected for most plain areas of the country.

While very cold and partly cloudy is expected in northern districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Kalam, Gilgit, Srinagar -05, Gupis -04, Kalat and Astore -03 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

9 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

9 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

9 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

9 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

13 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

13 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

8 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

15 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

15 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

15 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

15 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather