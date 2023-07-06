Open Menu

Four Die As Heavy Rain Lashes Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

The latest reports suggest that a child has sustained injuries during the heavy rain in the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) At least four peopled were killed while a child sustained injuries when their house’s roof collapsed during heavy rains in Lahore, the capital of province.

The incident occurred as the country continued to face torrential downpours on Thursday. The city of Lahore witnessed a record-breaking rainfall of 291mm within a span of 10 hours in the Lakshmi Chowk area, resulting in seven fatalities.

The Meteorological Office had previously issued a warning about heavy rainfall leading to possible urban flooding from July 6 to 8 in various low-lying regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak, and DI Khan. Additionally, there was a risk of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Flash flooding in hill torrents and streams was also a concern in Kashmir, DG Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, and Musakhel during the mentioned period.

In the recent incident in Lahore's Chungi Amar Sidhu area, the rescue team successfully retrieved the bodies from the debris and rushed the injured child to the nearby General Hospital. In another incident, 14 individuals were wounded, two of them severely, as the wall of a hospital in Mozang collapsed.

The highest recorded rainfall in Lahore was 73mm in Nishter Town, followed by 64mm in Johar Town, 48mm in Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 43mm in Paniwla Talab, according to official data.

The unusual heavy rainfall, particularly in Lahore, is the result of the convergence between cold westerly winds affecting the upper regions of Pakistan and the moisture-laden currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal reaching the central and upper areas. The Meteorological Office predicts rain, wind, and thundershowers in various regions, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan, and eastern/upper Sindh within the next 48 hours. During this period, there is also a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall affecting Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Balochistan.

The Flood Forecasting Division issued a warning that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas may result in a significantly high level of flooding in the Chenab River from July 8 to 10. However, the flood situation in Ravi and Sutlej rivers will depend on the water releases from India.

Satellite images taken around 1:30 am displayed cloud cover over the upper and northeastern parts of Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, cloud formation was observed in the northeast region of Balochistan.

