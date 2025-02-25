Galiyat receives 5 inches of snow during fifth spell of the season

(@FahadShabbir)

Galiyat received up to 5 inches of snowfall, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Galiyat received up to 5 inches of snowfall, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature.

According to Galiyat Development Authority's (GDA) Assistant Director, Ahsan Hameed, snowfall and rain started on Tuesday morning in various parts of Galiyat, including Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, and Changlagali, and continued until noon.

The snowfall led to colder weather, and GDA staff are actively working to clear snow from the roads to ensure safe passage for vehicles and to assist tourists visiting the area.

Ahsan Hameed urged tourists heading to the snow-affected regions to take necessary precautions for a safe and enjoyable visit.