Galyat and Naran receive heavy snowfall during last 48 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall and rain continued on the second day in upper parts of the Hazara division and disconnected the snow hit areas with other parts of the region.

Another spell of snowfall during the current winter season started two days ago in the Hazara division where Galyat received more than one-foot snow and Naran received up to 18 inches snow during the last 48 hours.

According to the details, another cold wave has struck Hazara division where from last 48 hours rain is continued in the plain areas and hilly areas of the region are receiving heavy snowfall, in district Abbottabad Circle Bakot, Galyat, Thandyani have received more than one-foot snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received more than 1.

5 feet snow.

Main Murree road is blocked for traffic including the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom road, and many others.

Although the concerned authorities have started clearing the snow from main Murree road snowfall in continued while the weather forecast for Hazara division particularly upper parts rain and snowfall would continue for the next 24 hours.