UrduPoint.com

Galyat And Thandyani Receive 8 Inches Of Snow During 8th Spell

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Galyat and Thandyani receive 8 inches of snow during 8th spell

The 8th spell of snowfall Monday blanketed Galyat and Thandyani within six hours and the region received up to 8 inches of snow

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The 8th spell of snowfall Monday blanketed Galyat and Thandyani within six hours and the region received up to 8 inches of snow.

According to Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, their teams have cleared Murree road with the help of snow-clearing machinery and now the road is open for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Rescue 1122 officials also remained busy clearing vehicles that were trapped in snow-covered roads.

The Met department has forecast clear weather in Galyat and the upper parts of the Hazara division during the next 24 hours. After the current snowfall once again temperatures in the upper parts of the region have dropped.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

11 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

1 minute ago
 Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

41 minutes ago
 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Team wins Inter Club Golf 202 ..

Lahore Gymkhana Golf Team wins Inter Club Golf 2023

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

56 minutes ago
 Nine booked for selling unhygienic food

Nine booked for selling unhygienic food

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.