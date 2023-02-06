Galyat and Thandyani receive 8 inches of snow during 8th spell

The 8th spell of snowfall Monday blanketed Galyat and Thandyani within six hours and the region received up to 8 inches of snow

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The 8th spell of snowfall Monday blanketed Galyat and Thandyani within six hours and the region received up to 8 inches of snow.

According to Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, their teams have cleared Murree road with the help of snow-clearing machinery and now the road is open for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Rescue 1122 officials also remained busy clearing vehicles that were trapped in snow-covered roads.

The Met department has forecast clear weather in Galyat and the upper parts of the Hazara division during the next 24 hours. After the current snowfall once again temperatures in the upper parts of the region have dropped.