Galyat In Grip Of Severe Cold After Two Days Snowfall
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:09 PM
Heavy snowfall during current winter season continued after passing two days in Galyat, Thandyani and adjoining areas of Kashmir
During two days of snowfall, Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet snow which also decreased the temperature below zero.
Meanwhile GDA staff faced difficulties to clear snow from link roads including Nathiagali Bakot Road, Thandyani Road, Pattan Road, Koza Gali Road, Ayubia Road and Khaira Gali Palak Road.
GDA spokesperson told the media that with the help of modern snow clearing machinery, the Authority has started an operation in Galyat this year and it is expected that no road would be closed during snowfall.
On the other hand, people of Circle Bakot have demanded form PMA Nazeer Abbassi to make arrangements for the snow clearance and land-sliding from Bakot Lora road. Due to blockage on Nathiagali Bakot Road, people of the area have to travel 200 kilometer instead of 12 KM via Manshera, Ghari Habibullah, Muazara Abad to Kohala bridge and then to Bakot.