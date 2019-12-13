Galyat in grip of severe cold after two days snowfall

Heavy snowfall during current winter season continued after passing two days in Galyat, Thandyani and adjoining areas of Kashmir

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Heavy snowfall during current winter season continued after passing two days in Galyat, Thandyani and adjoining areas of Kashmir. Snow clearing machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) is busy to open link roads while Nathiagali Murree road has been opened for all sorts of traffic

During two days of snowfall, Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet snow which also decreased the temperature below zero.

Meanwhile GDA staff faced difficulties to clear snow from link roads including Nathiagali Bakot Road, Thandyani Road, Pattan Road, Koza Gali Road, Ayubia Road and Khaira Gali Palak Road.

GDA spokesperson told the media that with the help of modern snow clearing machinery, the Authority has started an operation in Galyat this year and it is expected that no road would be closed during snowfall.

On the other hand, people of Circle Bakot have demanded form PMA Nazeer Abbassi to make arrangements for the snow clearance and land-sliding from Bakot Lora road. Due to blockage on Nathiagali Bakot Road, people of the area have to travel 200 kilometer instead of 12 KM via Manshera, Ghari Habibullah, Muazara Abad to Kohala bridge and then to Bakot.